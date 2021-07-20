Protecting four-legged friends from summer pests

Milan, Ill. (KWQC) -

Patti McRae from Quad City Animal Welfare Center introduces Donna, an adoptable 8-week old kitten with litter-mates also adoptable at the Welfare Center. Donna has been spayed and is up to date on shots!

Being warm out, more pests (ticks, fleas) are out and favor warm places to reside. Our pets’ fur is a place where those needs are met, so getting the right protection for your pet is important. Whether the pet is indoor or outdoor, their chances are still likely with people coming in and out of homes bringing different dirt and possible bugs in with them. Patti explains the different products that work and what QCAWC offers.

