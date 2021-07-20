Advertisement

Protecting four-legged friends from summer pests

By Claire Crippen
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Milan, Ill. (KWQC) -

Patti McRae from Quad City Animal Welfare Center introduces Donna, an adoptable 8-week old kitten with litter-mates also adoptable at the Welfare Center. Donna has been spayed and is up to date on shots!

Being warm out, more pests (ticks, fleas) are out and favor warm places to reside. Our pets’ fur is a place where those needs are met, so getting the right protection for your pet is important. Whether the pet is indoor or outdoor, their chances are still likely with people coming in and out of homes bringing different dirt and possible bugs in with them. Patti explains the different products that work and what QCAWC offers.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in Moline need help from the public when it comes to identifying a wanted suspect. ...
Moline police hoping to identify suspect after Tide Pods, dog food, stolen from HyVee
Police in Altoona say an 11-year-old died after a raft on the 'Raging River' at Adventureland...
11-year-old’s father explains what he saw after deadly Adventureland ride incident
Leon Lequan Dwyone Simpson, 20, of Davenport.
Davenport man charged following gunfire incident Sunday
vehicle crash
One injured following vehicle crash in Davenport
Cedar Falls Fire Rescue logo
Officials: Father, son killed in Cedar Falls barn collapse

Latest News

Trendy lip looks
Trending Lip Tips
Burnout Remedies
Burnout Remedies
Police in Rock Island are investigating two separate shots fired incidents that happened this...
Police: Investigating two gunfire incidents in Rock Island, minor found with gun in East Moline
What's the good news
‘What’s Good’ in the QC this month