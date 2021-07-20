Sanitary sewer overflow discovered in Davenport; city advises to avoid portion of Walnut Creek

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A sanitary sewer overflow has been discovered in Davenport according to city officials.

“The City of Davenport is reporting the discovery of a sanitary sewer overflow this afternoon, Tuesday, July 2021,” officials said in a release. “The overflow is located on Walnut Creek near Blue Grass Rd.”

City officials say the overflow is the result of a blockage combined with pipe failure. A contractor is being secured to make repairs on the pipe.

“The city advises all individuals to avoid Walnut Creek from Blue Grass Rd downstream to Black Hawk Creek,” officials said.

The Iowa DNR has been notified of the issue according to city officials.

