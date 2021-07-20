Advertisement

Sizzling & Sultry By The End Of The Week

Heat indices in the triple digits possible
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, IA/IL -- Temperatures and humidity will continue to increase as we make our way through the work week. It’ll be partly cloudy and mild tonight, with lows in the 60′s to near 70 degrees. We then turn our attention to Wednesday, where a weak front could bring a slight chance for some pop up showers and thunderstorms. Sunshine returns Thursday and Friday, with highs back in the upper 80′s to lower 90′s. There will be another chance for isolated showers and storms BIX Saturday (mainly afternoon), with sizzling heat and oppressive humidity through the weekend. Expect highs in the low 90′s, with the heat index possibly reaching the triple digits.

TONIGHT: A few passing clouds. Mild. Low: 67°. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, warm and humid, with a slight chance for pop up showers and thunderstorms. High: 87°. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Gradually clearing skies. Low: 68°.

THURSDAY: Warm sunshine, increased humidity and hazy skies. High: 90°.

