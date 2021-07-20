Trending Lip Tips

Advertisement

By Claire Crippen
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

With masks being lifted after the past year, our lips are in desperate need to be taken care of again! Brittany Gray shares her lip secrets and tips for healthy, plump lips. Softer makeup is in, with dramatic makeup not so much being the trend anymore!

- Hydrate your lips with ingredients such as: Collagen, Vitamin E and Shea Butter

- Hydrate while boosting your color by using tinted lip balms

- Lip Liners help define the lips and plump your pout. Using lip gloss after gives the final touch and shine!

Trending now: Sheer lip colour with a lip treatment

