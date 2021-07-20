Warm & Hazy Tuesday

QUAD CITIES, IA/IL -- Hazy sunshine will be seen once again today as smoke from all the wildfires will be in the area. Outside of a minor chance for a pop up shower on Wednesday, NE of the QC, we are dry the rest of the work week. This will allow for heat and humidity to slowly build. So we will hit the mid to upper 80s today and eventually the low 90s by the end of the week. There may be the possibility that a few areas feel like 100º by the weekend. As far as weekend rain chances go, they’re more focused on Saturday night with areas NE of the QC most favored at this time.

TODAY: Hazy sunshine. High: 88º Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 67º Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny. High: 87º.

