‘What’s Good’ in the QC this month

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Sean Leary pays his monthly visit to share ‘What’s the Good News’ in the Quad Cities over the past month.

QuadCities.com has a new ‘hub’ online with over 50 podcasts and over 3,000 episodes on various topics (music, health, politics, humor, etc.) called the Quad-Cities Podcast Hub. This hub is unique to the QC offering a creative platform to area podcasters, being free to the podcasters and listeners.

Rock Island High School sent over a half-dozen wrestlers to state to compete last month, with three placing!

Davenport Schools are offering free online resources this summer including reading, math, science, and family engagement with downloadable documents available. This opportunity allows students to keep learning during the summer months, with grade levels separated within the resource.

Davenport Junior Theatre is celebrating their 70th season with a four-show Mainstage season with Winnie-the-Pooh, Imagine That!, Annie Jr., and The Phantom Tollbooth. The 70th season kicks off in October with Winnie-the-Pooh being the first production of this favorite show since 2009.

Ragged Records and Trash Can Annie reopens in Downtown Davenport after the historic flooding in 2019 closed them down, even before the pandemic could have. Located at 311 E. 2nd Street in Davenport, this new building is a “dream come true”!

UnityPoint is offering free breast cancer screenings, thanks to the generosity of Riverboat Development Authority and Trinity Health Foundation. To qualify, the patient must be uninsured or under-insured.

