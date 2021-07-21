Advertisement

AP sources: Iowa plans to name football field for Slater

Sandra Wilkins smiles after unveiling the bust of her uncle Duke Slater at the Pro Football...
Sandra Wilkins smiles after unveiling the bust of her uncle Duke Slater at the Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement ceremony Wednesday, April 28, 2021 in Canton, Ohio.(Tom E. Puskar | Tom E. Puskar/AP Images for NFL)
By RYAN J. FOLEY, Associated Press
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Two people familiar with the proposal say the University of Iowa plans to name the field at Kinnick Stadium for Duke Slater.

He was a trailblazing Black player who was an All-American tackle a century ago. The people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the plan to honor Slater hasn’t been announced.

The Iowa Board of Regents is set to consider and approve “a proposed facility naming” at a meeting next week. No details about the agenda item have been released.

