Davenport police will enforce parking rules ahead of Bix 7 race

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Police in Davenport have posted to Facebook making residents aware of the Bix 7 route map.

“All three downtown parking ramps will offer free parking from 5pm Friday, July 23, until Noon on Sunday, July 25,” police said. “Make sure you arrive early enough to get in place before the race starts.”

Parking on the Bix 7 and Quick Bix race routes is prohibited and police will begin enforcing that at 5 a.m. on Saturday. This will be enforced until the race has ended.

Cars parked on the race route will be ticketed and towed at the owner’s expense.

Police are also reminding residents to not park on the grass or in close proximity to the railroad tracks south of River Drive.

