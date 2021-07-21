Advertisement

Despite Canadian easing, US extends land border restrictions

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The United States government is extending the closure of the land borders with Canada and Mexico until at least Aug. 21.

The move announced Wednesday by the Department of Homeland Security came two days after the Canadian government announced it would begin letting fully vaccinated U.S. citizens into Canada on Aug. 9, and those from the rest of the world on Sept. 7.

At the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020 both the U.S. and Canadian governments restricted non-essential travel by land between the two countries, although Canadians have been able to fly into the United States.

Until the Canadian decision on Monday, the two governments had extended the closure every month.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say on Monday just before 7:30 p.m., they were called to the 1000 block of West River...
Police: Woman fatally hit by vehicle in Davenport
“On July 20, 2021, Mayor Peter Schwartzman, the Galesburg City Council and Administration...
Galesburg city council member resigns amid calls for her resignation
Police have an area near Augustana College blocked off in Rock Island. Our TV6 crew at the...
Police have portion of 30th Street blocked off in Rock Island
City officials say the overflow is the result of a blockage combined with pipe failure. A...
Sanitary sewer overflow discovered in Davenport; city advises to avoid portion of Walnut Creek
Police in Moline need help from the public when it comes to identifying a wanted suspect. ...
Moline police hoping to identify suspect after Tide Pods, dog food, stolen from HyVee

Latest News

The smoke on the U.S. East Coast was reminiscent of last fall when multiple large fires burning...
Wildfires in US West blowing ‘so much smoke’ into East Coast
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is rejecting two Republicans tapped by House GOP Leader Kevin...
Pelosi bars Trump allies from Jan. 6 probe, GOP may boycott
People run after shots were heard early Wednesday morning amid an NBA championship celebration...
Shootings during Milwaukee NBA Finals celebrations wound 3
The Canadian government announced it would begin letting fully vaccinated U.S. citizens into...
Canada to reopen border to vaccinated Americans