Advertisement

Don’t miss the Half-Off Sale at Stuff, Etc.

The already-bargain prices will be slashed by 50% on July 24-25!
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 8:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

There’s nothing like finding the “just the right thing” in a local shop---especially at a great price. It happens all the time at a place called “Stuff, Etc.” which is a consignment and thrift shop that offers so many different types of items/products that the owners had to call it Stuff, Etc.! Be sure to visit the store during the Half-Off Sale July 24-25. All merchandise will be marked 50% off of most items at all 8 Stuff, Etc. stores (throughout the state of Iowa).

Anything that you have in your household inside and out---clothing, fashion accessories, housewares, shoes, antiques, medical supplies, mattresses, or anything you’re looking is likely available at this retailer. Keep in mind: every day is different as new merchandise comes in! Stuff Etc. is our area’s consignment super store where you can count on brand names at re-sale prices! Stuff Etc. is dedicated to providing consignors a stress-free process while giving the best return on their merchandise, while providing buyers with quality, low cost shopping.

Gabriel Seele, of Stuff Etc. is the guest on PSL to highlight the local store’s mission and images from current stock/merchandise. Visit the website to find out more about becoming a consignor or shopper! The store can brag that it has over 17,000 consignors.

Stuff Etc. (Davenport) / 3568 N. Brady / Davenport, IA / 563-391-1000 / HOURS Mon – Sat: 9am – 6pm Sun: Noon – 5pm / FACEBOOK

Our 1/2 Price Sale is quickly approaching! Will you be there? Learn more: https://www.shopstuffetc.com/semi-annual-half-price-sale/

Posted by Stuff Etc Quality Consignment on Saturday, July 17, 2021

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say on Monday just before 7:30 p.m., they were called to the 1000 block of West River...
Police: Woman fatally hit by vehicle in Davenport
“On July 20, 2021, Mayor Peter Schwartzman, the Galesburg City Council and Administration...
Galesburg city council member resigns amid calls for her resignation
Police have an area near Augustana College blocked off in Rock Island. Our TV6 crew at the...
Police have portion of 30th Street blocked off in Rock Island
Police in Moline need help from the public when it comes to identifying a wanted suspect. ...
Moline police hoping to identify suspect after Tide Pods, dog food, stolen from HyVee
City officials say the overflow is the result of a blockage combined with pipe failure. A...
Sanitary sewer overflow discovered in Davenport; city advises to avoid portion of Walnut Creek

Latest News

Midday Medical: Reverse Total Shoulder Replacement Surgery as explained by Dr. Tuvi Mendel at...
What is Reverse Total Shoulder Replacement Surgery?
Police in Davenport have posted to Facebook making residents aware of the Bix 7 route map....
Davenport police will enforce parking rules ahead of Bix 7 race
Whiteside County ACCA 2021 Air Show
Whiteside County ACCA 2021 Air Show is July 23-25 in Rock Falls
While cleaning her home, Korri Lacy made a surprising discovery - a flag belonging to a World...
Davenport woman finds World War I veteran’s flag in her home