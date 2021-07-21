Don’t miss the Half-Off Sale at Stuff, Etc.

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

There’s nothing like finding the “just the right thing” in a local shop---especially at a great price. It happens all the time at a place called “Stuff, Etc.” which is a consignment and thrift shop that offers so many different types of items/products that the owners had to call it Stuff, Etc.! Be sure to visit the store during the Half-Off Sale July 24-25. All merchandise will be marked 50% off of most items at all 8 Stuff, Etc. stores (throughout the state of Iowa).

Anything that you have in your household inside and out---clothing, fashion accessories, housewares, shoes, antiques, medical supplies, mattresses, or anything you’re looking is likely available at this retailer. Keep in mind: every day is different as new merchandise comes in! Stuff Etc. is our area’s consignment super store where you can count on brand names at re-sale prices! Stuff Etc. is dedicated to providing consignors a stress-free process while giving the best return on their merchandise, while providing buyers with quality, low cost shopping.

Gabriel Seele, of Stuff Etc. is the guest on PSL to highlight the local store’s mission and images from current stock/merchandise. Visit the website to find out more about becoming a consignor or shopper! The store can brag that it has over 17,000 consignors.

Stuff Etc. (Davenport) / 3568 N. Brady / Davenport, IA / 563-391-1000 / HOURS Mon – Sat: 9am – 6pm Sun: Noon – 5pm / FACEBOOK

Our 1/2 Price Sale is quickly approaching! Will you be there? Learn more: https://www.shopstuffetc.com/semi-annual-half-price-sale/ Posted by Stuff Etc Quality Consignment on Saturday, July 17, 2021

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.