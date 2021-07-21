East Moline man sentenced to federal prison on gun charge

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - An East Moline man was sentenced to 65 months - or more than five years in federal prison - for possessing a gun as a felon in April 2020.

Davion Demitri Gary, 22, also will serve three years of supervised release once he completes his prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.

Gary pleaded guilty to the charge in March in U.S. District Court, Davenport.

According to court documents, on April 21, 2020, Davenport police were called to an apartment complex regarding a gunfire incident.

Officers made contact with Gary after stopping a vehicle suspected of being involved in the incident. Guns, drugs, and a large amount of ammunition were inside the vehicle.

According to federal prosecutors, Gary was identified by a witness as the shooter.

At the time of his arrest, he was on parole in Iowa for intimidation with a dangerous weapon and willful injury causing bodily injury related to his involvement in another shooting, according to federal prosecutors.

