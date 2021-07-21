HDC is Hiring

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Handicapped Development Center in Davenport is hiring for all shifts! Carol Foster share they are having open interviews Thursday July 22 and 29 from 2-4 P.M. at their location on Brady Street. A variety of positions are available that fit many needs of potential job candidates, including various shifts, part-time and full-time, different work settings, flexible schedules, etc.

HDC services are given to people who have varying degrees needs of assistance in different areas of their lives, so jobs that are available reflect that variety. Some positions help people where they live to get groceries, pay their bills, and do household chores. They also do fun things like going to the River Bandits games, seeing a movie, or volunteering for the Bix. Some positions help people with disabilities where they work, help them apply for jobs, learn how to interview and get a job, how to do the job, and how to keep the job.

