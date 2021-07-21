A little cooler today and maybe even a stray shower

QUAD CITIES, IA/IL -- We will see much more in the way of clouds today as a front almost bisects the viewing area. This will result in highs in the 70s and 80s in NW Illinois and near 90º for areas from Iowa City down through Burlington. A stray showers can’t be ruled out this afternoon/evening, but amounts will be minimal. Clouds will linger into Thursday which may help keep high in the mid to upper 80s. Heat and humidity headline our weather heading into the weekend. Highs will be in the 90s each day and eventually may feel like 100º by the weekend. The only chance for rain this weekend will be in the overnight hours Saturday into Sunday morning.

TODAY: Partly sunny with a few evening showers. High: 85º Winds: E 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Low: 70º Winds: E 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Becoming sunny. High: 87º.

