New prosecutor appointed in shooting of Rayshard Brooks

FILE - In this June 12, 2020, file photo from a screen grab taken from body camera video provided by the Atlanta Police Department Rayshard Brooks, right, speaks with Officer Garrett Rolfe, left, in the parking lot of a Wendy's restaurant, in Atlanta. A judge on Friday, June 4, 2021 granted a request from the district attorney in Atlanta to recuse her office from prosecuting the police officer who fatally shot Rayshard Brooks and instructed the state attorney general to appoint another prosecutor.(Source: Atlanta Police Department via AP, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s attorney general has appointed the head of a prosecutors’ group to oversee the criminal case against the police officer who fatally shot Rayshard Brooks last year.

Attorney General Chris Carr announced Wednesday he has appointed Peter Skandalakis as substitute prosecutor in the case against Atlanta police officer Garrett Rolfe.

Skandalakis is executive director of the Prosecuting Attorneys’ Council of Georgia, a government agency that supports Georgia prosecutors.

His appointment comes after a judge last month recused another prosecutor from the case.

Brooks, who was Black, was shot after he struggled with Rolfe and another white officer who were responding to complaints that Brooks had fallen asleep in the drive-thru lane of a Wendy’s restaurant.

