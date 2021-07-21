Advertisement

New study says osteoporosis nearly doubles risk for hearing loss

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Hearing loss is the third most common chronic health condition in the United States. Previous studies of those that are hearing impaired have uncovered higher prevalence of osteoporosis -- a disease in which the bones become weak and brittle -- and low bone density (LBD). Recent data collected in a study has found that the risk of subsequent moderate or worse hearing loss was up to 40 percent higher (nearly double the risk) in study participants with osteoporosis.

Taylor Parker from Concept By Iowa Hearing joins Midday Medical to talk about the connection between low bone density and hearing loss. Parker stresses that it is similar to other health problems that tend to affect smaller body parts first. The ears are commonly affected by other health disorders, too, such as diabetes and heart disease. This means that those (especially women) that have osteoporosis need regular hearing screenings to stay on top of any changes.

Parker talks about the importance of getting a FREE screening and seeking treatment to combat both hearing loss which can have a huge effect on a person’s overall health and wellness.

CONCEPT BY IOWA HEARING 4009 E. 53rd St., Ste. 103 / Davenport, IA / 563-355-7155 or 800-792-9564

CONCEPT BY IOWA HEARING (CLINTON) / 1663 Lincoln Way, Suite A / Clinton, IA 52732 / 563-278-2276

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say on Monday just before 7:30 p.m., they were called to the 1000 block of West River...
Police: Woman fatally hit by vehicle in Davenport
“On July 20, 2021, Mayor Peter Schwartzman, the Galesburg City Council and Administration...
Galesburg city council member resigns amid calls for her resignation
Police have an area near Augustana College blocked off in Rock Island. Our TV6 crew at the...
Police have portion of 30th Street blocked off in Rock Island
City officials say the overflow is the result of a blockage combined with pipe failure. A...
Sanitary sewer overflow discovered in Davenport; city advises to avoid portion of Walnut Creek
Police in Moline need help from the public when it comes to identifying a wanted suspect. ...
Moline police hoping to identify suspect after Tide Pods, dog food, stolen from HyVee

Latest News

Taylor Parker Concept by Iowa Hearing, Davenport
New study says osteoporosis nearly doubles risk of hearing loss
Midday Medical: Reverse Total Shoulder Replacement Surgery as explained by Dr. Tuvi Mendel at...
What is Reverse Total Shoulder Replacement Surgery?
Midday Medical: Reverse Total Shoulder Replacement Surgery as explained by Dr. Tuvi Mendel at...
Midday Medical w/ Dr. Tuvi Mendel on Reverse Total Shoulder Replacement at Orthopaedic Specialists
Health officials with the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) are working with local...
BrightFarms brand Sunny Crunch linked to multi-state salmonella outbreak