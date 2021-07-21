No firework-related calls for injuries reported for first time since 2017 in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Fire Department has released the findings of its firework enforcement period from June to July.

There were a total of 13 citations issued between the police department and fire department and officials released they saw a decrease in calls for service.

The calls decreased from 708 the year prior to just under 300. The fire department also reported there were no calls due to injury in the city for the first time since 2017.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.