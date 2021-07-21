Advertisement

Paralympian withdraws after request for mom’s help denied

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 8:54 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
TOKYO (AP) — American swimmer Becca Meyers has pulled out of the Paralympics because she says the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee won’t let her bring her mother to Tokyo as her personal care assistant.

Meyers is deaf and blind as the result of a rare genetic disorder.

She won three gold medals at the last Paralympics.

In a statement explaining her withdrawal, she said the USOPC had approved her mother to act as her assistant at all international meets since 2017.

The USOPC said that because of the COVID-19 pandemic, there are increased restrictions on delegation size at the Tokyo Games and that has left the federation only one slot for a PCA who will have to assist 34 Paralympic swimmers.

