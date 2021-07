Pickling with Nina

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Nina from Hyvee is with Paula in the kitchen to share her knowledge on pickling. Pickling doesn’t have to be secluded to cucumbers, as Nina shows she used beets for a variety of pickled options!

Pickled Cucumbers with Shallots

1 1/2 English cucumbers, sliced

3 shallots, thinly sliced

1 TBSP dill seed

7 fresh dill sprigs

OR

Pickled Yellow Beets

4 medium yellow beets, peeled and thinly sliced

1 TBSP coriander seeds

3 cinnamon sticks

7 fresh basil leaves

Pickle Brine

1 cup water

1 cup Hy-Vee white distilled vinegar

1 TBSP Hy-Vee granulated sugar

2 tsp pickling salt

Herbs and/or spices

DIRECTIONS:

Fill a quart jar with desired fruits and/or veggies Combine water, distilled vinegar, sugar and pickling salt in a small saucepan Add herbs/spices Bring mixture to a boil, stirring to dissolve salt & sugar Pour hot brine over fruits and/or veggies in jar Cool, cover and refrigerate for at least 2 hours before serving, store up to 2 weeks

