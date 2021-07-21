RAGBRAI final night to be in Dewitt

DEWITT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Todd and Ginger from Life Connections Peer Recovery Services share that they will be hosting the final night of RAGBRAI in 2021. An estimated 20,000 RAGBRAI riders will converge in DeWitt on July 30 for an overnight event! Life Connections will be holding an event table with raffle baskets, along with tacos in a bag, water and ice, and dessert items being served.

Life Connections is a non-profit organization that operates a Peer Recovery Center and Iowa’s first Peer Run Respite House. This organization supports individuals wanting to begin or continue their journey by connecting them with services and resources that can guide them in living their best life.

Life Connections Peer Recovery Services // Contact

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.