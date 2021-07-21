Renew Moline presents plan for public art in downtown Moline

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The city of Moline could see more public art pieces in the future. Renew Moline presented a public art and placemaking plan during Tuesday’s city council meeting. TV6 spoke with the organization ahead of Tuesday’s meeting about what they hope to implement.

“A lot of the regional initiatives that we’re doing really encourage people to be proud of where they’re from and then it encourages visitors to come here. It spurs economic development because people are in a place that they want to be and that they want to invest and grow our downtown in,” Alexandra Elias said, the president and CEO of Renew Moline.

The plan features what the organization envisions for the future of the city, how they would fund it, ideas on where the art would be and more.

“When you’re in an environment that feels good and looks beautiful, it really encourages people to participate in it,” she said, “I think those are the things that we’re hoping come out of the public art plan and really engage the community that’s a very big part of what we’re trying to do.”

They’re also hoping public art will contribute to the revitalization of the downtown area and enhance the assets the city already has from the river to historic properties.

“It’s taking those things that make our communities special and then expressing them through art. So we think there are tremendous opportunities there to both express things like the river, but also things that are exciting to young people that attract talent,” she said.

Renew Moline used community input throughout the process and some of the ideas for themes that came from it included vibrant, bold colors and nature. Elias said the art can be enjoyed by everyone.

“I think it’s important, culturally, historically, in so many different ways, and I always start out any discussion of public art by saying that public art is for everyone, regardless of age, income, or physical ability. Everyone should be able to enjoy public art.”

TV6 reached out to Moline Mayor Sangeetha Rayapati for comment. She said she would speak on the topic after it’s formally on the agenda for consideration.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.