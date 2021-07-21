Rock Island County Fair returns to East Moline

EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Entering 2021, there was no guarantee the Rock Island County Fair would make a return, according to Rock Island County Fair Manager Lindsey Lindberg.

“I know with the cancellation with COVID and then going half the year with it, not being sure if we’re going to have the state reopened or not, that kind of had a whole other set of hoops to jump through,” Lindberg said, “We had to kind of plan things like we were going to have a fair but that was also kind of tough with some of the vendors who were kind of reluctant to book knowing whether they’d even be able to come depending on what phase we were on.”

On the first day of carnival rides, Lindberg’s colleagues believed it was one of the biggest turnouts for opening day.

“Come four o’clock and parents were off work and we started to see a line build-up at the carnival for the unlimited rides,” Lindberg said, “We all came out and kind of smiled, it’s just kind of refreshing to see and give us a sense of normalcy.”

