Sweet Corn for the summer

Nina from HyVee shows Paula different ways to prepare and use your corn this summer!

A few tips: buy bright green husks wrapped tightly around the corn, store the ears in the husks until cooking, and wrap corn in foil or keep in husks when cooking on grill.

Grilled Sweet Corn Quinoa Salad

2/3 cup quinoa, dry, rinsed and drained

5 medium ears sweet corn, in husks

1/2 cup olive oil, divided

1 cup cucumber, sliced

1/2 cup fresh basil leaves, thinly sliced

1/2 cup red onion, thinly sliced

1/2 cup cherry tomatoes, halved

1/4 cup fresh lemon juice

1 tsp honey

Salt, to taste

Ground black pepper, to taste

Lemon slices, for garnish

DIRECTIONS:

Cook quinoa according to package directions. Drain. Transfer to a serving bowl; cool. Prepare grill for direct cooking over medium heat. Pull back corn husks, leaving husks attached at stem ends. Remove silk. Gather husks over stem and tie with a string to form a handle. Brush ears with 2 TBSP olive oil. Place corn on grill with husks away from the fire. Grill for 8-12 minutes, turning and brushing with 2 TBSP more oil, until slightly charred on all sides. Remove corn from grill and cool slightly. Stir cucumber, basil, red onion, and tomatoes into quinoa. Combine lemon juice, remaining 1/4 cup olive oil, honey, and salt and black pepper to taste; stir into quinoa mixture. Using a sharp knife, cut kernels from cobs; discards cobs. Stir half of the kernels into the salad and spoon remaining corn over top. Garnish with lemon slices, if desired.

