Unity Point offering no-cost breast cancer screenings

By Claire Crippen
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Alison Beardsley from Unity Point shares the reason behind Unity Point offering these no-cost breast cancer screenings. Funded by Riverboat Development Authority and Trinity Health Foundation, Unity Point is offering mammograms without doctors referral or order. Mammograms, ultrasounds, and core biopsy (if needed) are screenings available through this opportunity. Patients that are uninsured or under-insured, as Unity Point does not want these screenings to be prolonged or never happen because of a financial boundary.

Patients can request a screening mammogram directly by calling (309) 779-5870 to schedule with no doctor’s order needed.

