What is Reverse Total Shoulder Replacement Surgery?

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

You’ve heard of shoulder replacements, but have you heard of reverse total shoulder replacements?

Dr. Tuvi Mendel, of Orthopaedic Specialists, a premiere board-certified orthopedic surgeon, is the Midday Medical guest. Mendel performs reverse total shoulder replacement surgery on patients with a combination of severe shoulder arthritis and rotator cuff tears. This surgical technique is a technologically advanced alternative to the traditional shoulder replacement.

Watch the interview segment to discover why this works very well for certain patients and the resulting length of recovery time. Also scroll down to the Facebook embed below to watch a patient’s story in the aftermath of choosing to have this surgery.

