Whiteside County ACCA 2021 Air Show is July 23-25 in Rock Falls

The Whiteside County Airport is excited to be hosting the Whiteside County ACCA 2021, July 23 through July 25, 2021, at the Whiteside County Airport. It’s a weekend of exciting action flying across the sky! Melinda Jones, Director of Tourism & Events for the City of Rock Falls, is the PSL guest to highlight the events of the upcoming weekend.

𝐀𝐫𝐞 𝐲𝐨𝐮 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐲 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏 𝐀𝐂𝐂𝐀 𝐀𝐢𝐫𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐰 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐰𝐞𝐞𝐤𝐞𝐧𝐝?! Lots of flying, airshow, static planes & 2k run! Food &... Posted by Visit Rock Falls on Tuesday, July 20, 2021

A quick summary of the schedule of events is below. Cost of admission is just $10 for an armband good for ALL THREE DAYS . Children 12 & under are free. Parking $5.

Friday, July 23 – The ACCA members will fly in starting around 12:00 noon. The ACCA members & Air Show acts will be out practicing for the airshow throughout the day. Food and commercial vendors will be open 12noon to approximately 6pm. Friday night at 8:00pm, the ACCA musicians will be providing live music.

Saturday, July 24 – 2K Runway Fun Run on our newly resurfaced runway 18/36 starts at 8am. Register online at www.724fitnessontherock.com or register in person morning of the 2K run. There will be flight line static displays open to the public. Food and commercial vendors will be open all day. Warbird Tours/Aircraft demo rides will be available throughout the day. Young Eagles will be giving rides for kids ages 8-17 from 8:30am to 12:30pm (registration for rides must be completed in advance). The Air Show will be from 2pm – 4pm on Saturday. A local band, The Just 4 Fun Band, will start at 8pm and following them will be the ACCA awards ceremony.

Sunday, July 25 - 8:00am until 12noon, purchased airplane rides will still be available. Then stick around and watch as the ACCA members head off to Oshkosh.

ACCA stands for Aviation Content Creator Awards and these are the biggest aviation social media giants to come together for their 2nd annual awards.

FOR MORE INFO: VISIT ROCK FALLS (website) / Whiteside County Airport : (815)626-3750 or Rock Falls Tourism : (815) 622-1106 / FACEBOOK

