Woman finds WWI veteran’s memorial flag, hoping to reunite with vet’s family

(KWQC) - Korri Lacy made a surprising discovery while cleaning her home - A WWI veteran’s burial flag.

“His name is Ed LaRose, he was born August 23, 1889,” Korri Lacy said. Lacy found LaRose’s flag. “He died December 23, 1982. He was a veteran of WWI ... I think that it would be neat to get it to the rightful family.”

Lacy tells TV6 Chief Photographer Randy Biery she was cleaning up an apartment when she found it.

“I knew it wasn’t the guy that lived there that moved out so we did some Googling to find out who he was and where his family is at and get it to the right people.”

She said she did a search of him on Google and found his date of birth and the day he died.

“I found out his name is Edward LaRose,” Lacy said. “He was born in 1889 in Ashton County, Wisconsin. He had four siblings, I found one brother buried in Rock Island Arsenal, a son buried in Knoxville, Illinois. He actually died in Eldridge, so I was looking up for any LaRoses out there, anyone I can find.”

Lacy tells TV6 this veteran’s flag “deserves to be put with his people.”

“I have some veterans in my family and I would love if someone found theirs if we were to lose one like that,’ Lacy said. “It’s sad because he worked so hard for our country, somebody should’ve taken better care of them and I just want to get him in the right hands. I want to get it back to his family so they can be proud of the man he became.”

If you have any information about his family, you can contact TV6 and we will pass your information along to Lacy.

