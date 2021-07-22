Advertisement

50th annual Bix Jazz Festival

By Claire Crippen
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Before the 7 mile run and block parties, there was a Davenport coronet player named Bix Beiderbecke who is still considered among the greatest jazz musicians in the world. This memorial Jazz Fest in his name lives on as Steve Trainor, President of the Bix Society, shares what this year has in store!

Beginning August 5-7, the jazz festival will be held at the Rhythm City Casino’s Event Center in north Davenport.

Bix Band Schedule - 2021

Thursday

Putnam Museum

3:00 - 4:00 - NOLA Jazz Band

Rhythm City Casino

6:00 - 6:45 - Bix Youth Jazz Band ; 7:00 - 7:45 - Chicago Cellar Boys ; 8:00 - 8:45 - NOLA Jazz Band ; 9:00 - 9:45 - Mortonia Sextet (All-Stars) ; 10:00 - Miss Jubilee and the Yas Yas Boys

Friday

Rhythm City Casino

11:30 - 12:15 - Bix Youth Jazz Band ; 12:30 - 1:15 - NOLA ; 1:30 - 2:15 - Southside Aces ; 2:30 - 3:15 - Cakewalkin’ Jass Band ; 3:30 - 4:15 - Chicago Cellar Boys ; BREAK - 4:15 - 6:00 pm ; 6:00 - 6:45 - Joe Smith & the Spicy Pickles ; 7:00 - 7:45 - Mortonia Sextet ; 8:00 - 8:45 - Graystone Monarchs (All-Stars) ; 9:00 - 9:45 - Miss Jubilee and the Yas Yas Boys ; 10:00 - Southside Aces ;

Saturday

Oakdale Cemetery - 25th & Eastern

10:00 - 11:00 - Cakewalkin’ Jass Band

Saturday

Rhythm City Casino

11:30 - 12:15 - Bix Youth Jazz Band ; 12:30 - 1:15 - Southside Aces ; 1:30 - 2:15 - Cakewalkin’ Jass Band ; 2:30 - 3:15 - Graystone Monarchs ; 3:30 - 4:15 - Joe Smith & The Spicy Pickles ; BREAK - 4:15 - 6:00 pm ; 6:00 - 6:45 - Miss Jubilee and the Yas Yas Boys ; 7:00 - 7:45 - Graystone Monarchs (All-Stars) ; 8:00 - 8:45 - Chicago Cellar Boys ; 9:00 - 9:45 - Mortonia Sextet ; 10:00 - Joe Smith & The Spicy Pickles

More information/tickets: www.bixsociety.org

