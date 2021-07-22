Bettendorf Planning and Zoning Commission recommends housing development despite community opposition

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - The Bettendorf Planning and Zoning Commission voted to recommend a housing development that has sparked strong opposition.

The project would clear a wooded area west of Kimberly Road and South of Lincoln Road. City staff previously recommended the project.

People who live in the area voiced their concerns of the 26 home project at Wednesday’s meeting.

“Of course I enjoy the forest and that’s part of the reason I bought the house, but what i’m really concerned about is erosion and drainage,” Carolyn Brown, who’s home is adjacent to the property, said.

Main concerns of the project during the nearly four hour meeting included traffic congestion at the Lincoln Road intersection, parking, and storm water drainage on the steep parcel of land.

“It’s a very complex piece of land with lots of ravines and lots of standing water. A lot of times our storm water drains down into that area. So we are very concerned about what’s going to happen if this were to go through. Not only stormwater retention but also wildlife that’s going to be taken away,” Haley Jones, who’s backyard is adjacent to the property, said.

According to project details, a retention pond would be installed and the land would be graded to allow for drainage to easily flow to it, but the dozens of community members weren’t convinced the project was throughly studied.

“I just don’t think this project as a whole is the right project for this space. I just don’t. It’s going to affect so much as you see of the surrounding community that I don’t think it’s worth it,” one man who spoke said.

The developer says planning work on the project has been underway for months and stood by the plans in comments at Wednesday’s meeting.

“This development is consistent with the city of bettendorf comprehensive land use plan. it’s consistent with the approved city ordinance. it’s been recommended by city staff. and I would ask that this commission recommend its approval as well,” developer Kevin Dolan said.

The full city council must approve the project before it can move forward.

