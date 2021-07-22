Bix 7: Frequently Asked Questions
(KWQC) - Here are frequently asked questions regarding the Quad-City Times Bix 7 race.
- When is the race?
- QuickBix: 8 a.m. Saturday, July 24
- Bix 7: Approximately 8 a.m. Saturday, July 24
- Jr Bix: 6 p.m. Friday, July 23
- Contact information:
- Bix Hotline: 563-383-2489
- Volunteer Hotline: 563-383-5353
- Email: bix7info@gmail.com
- How long is the Bix?
- Bix: 7 miles
- QuickBix: 2 miles
- Jr Bix:
- Ages 8-12: 7/10 mile
- Ages 6-7: 1/2 mile
- Ages 5 & under: 70 yards
- How much does it cost?
- Bix & QuickBix: $50 late entry
- Jr Bix: $20 late entry
- When does registration end?
- Online registration ends at 11:59 p.m. on July 24
- The last chance to register is in person at the River Center packet pickup sessions on the Thursday and Friday before the race.
- Can I bring my child with me in the race?
- For the safety of the runners, strollers are not allowed. Children strapped to an adult or carried are permitted. As a reminder, the temperature on the day of the race may be very high. Be safe.
- Are pets allowed?
- As much as we love them, pets are not allowed.
- How do I participate in the costume contest?
- 101.3 Kiss FM will hold the costume contest in the Quad-City Times parking lot after the race.
- How is the race timed?
- We use a disposable timing chip called a D-tag. These chips are located on the race bib. To use, peel the chip off the race bib and attach to your shoe. These chips do not need to be collected after the race.
- I’ve registered. Now what?
- If you have ordered an extra shirt, that will ship as soon as it is available. The Running Wild Sports and Fitness Expo is the official race headquarters for the Quad-City Times Bix 7. The expo is located in the RiverCenter South Hall at 136 East Third Street in Davenport. Packet pickup information can be found here. If you choose to pick up on race day, shirts, posters and pins may not be available. Plan to be at the race early to park and get in position.
- What’s the Bix at 6?
- The Bix at 6 is a set of 3 training runs available to registered Bix participants. Runs start at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 24, July 1 & July 8. You must be registered for the Bix or QuickBix to participate. Runners who register at the Bix at 6 will receive a free Bix at 6 T-shirt. The start line is at the corner of 4th and LeClaire Streets. Parking is in the Quad-City Times parking lot.
- What’s the Brady Street Springs and how can I enter?
- The race is exactly a quarter mile climb, steeply ascending Brady Street hill. Ten races highlight the evening. Two men’s and women’s open races (29 & under and 39 & under for each), two Masters’ races (40 & over, men’s and women’s), High School relays (boys’ & girls’), Bix 7 Sponsors Race (Bix sponsors only) and the Corporate Challenge Race (any Quad City company may recruit the fastest runners they can find). The finals will be televised on KWQC with cash prizes for top finishers. Time trials take place during the Bix at 6 training runs – 7:00 p.m. at 5th and Pershing Street. The top 3 finishers each night will make it into the final round, which will take place at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 22.
- Where do I park?
- There are three downtown parking ramps, as well as street side parking and the Modern Woodmen Park parking lot (which requires a bit of a walk). Make sure you’re there early enough to get in place before the race starts.
- Where can I stay when I’m in town?
- The official hotel of the Bix 7 is the Isle Casino Hotel in Bettendorf. Call 1-800-THE-ISLE for more information or to book a room.
- How do I return my chip?
- You don’t need to return your chip! With the D-Tag disposable timing chips, you won’t need to stop and remove the chip after the race or pay for a lost chip.
- What do I get for registering?
- Bix & QuickBix:
- The official 2021 Quad-City Times Bix 7 race shirt, free commemorative poster, yearly award pin for 2, 5, 10, 15, 20, 25, 30, 35, 40 and 45th time participants, publication of name and official finish time in the Quad-City Times, Walmart’s greatest post-race party, 3 free Bix at 6 training runs for registered runners
- Jr Bix:
- Official Jr Bix shirt, Jr Bix “victory” medal, name printed in Quad-City Times, admission to family block party, parents are invited too.
- You will pick up shirts at packet pickup. Additional shirts can be purchased in the registration process will be mailed as soon as they are available.
- Bix & QuickBix:
- Is there an age restriction to run?
- There are no age restrictions on the Bix. Categories are: 15 and under, 16-19, 20-24, 25-29, 30-34, 35-39, 40-44, 45-49, 50-54, 55-59, 60-64, 65-69, 70-74, 75-79 and 80 & over.
- What is the race route?
- The race route can be found at this link.
- How steep is Brady Street Hill?
- The hill is about a 7 to 9 percent grade, or 4 to 5 degrees, for around one-third of a mile.
- Can I be in the race if I am in a wheelchair?
- Yes, wheelchairs are allowed in the race. Other wheeled devices, such as strollers and bicycles, are not.
