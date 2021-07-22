Bix 7: Frequently Asked Questions

The race is exactly a quarter mile climb, steeply ascending Brady Street hill. Ten races highlight the evening. Two men’s and women’s open races (29 & under and 39 & under for each), two Masters’ races (40 & over, men’s and women’s), High School relays (boys’ & girls’), Bix 7 Sponsors Race (Bix sponsors only) and the Corporate Challenge Race (any Quad City company may recruit the fastest runners they can find). The finals will be televised on KWQC with cash prizes for top finishers. Time trials take place during the Bix at 6 training runs – 7:00 p.m. at 5th and Pershing Street. The top 3 finishers each night will make it into the final round, which will take place at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 22.