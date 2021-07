Bix 7: Race packet pickup & expo information

(KWQC) - The Quad-City Times Bix 7 race begins on Saturday and race packet pickup will begin on Thursday, July 22.

Packet pickup, late registration and Expo are located in the RiverCenter South Hall at 136 East Third Street in Davenport.

Packet pickup times

There will be a limited packet pickup race morning from 6 a.m. to 7:30 a.m. There will be no in-person race registration available on Saturday morning.

Thursday, July 22 5 - 9 p.m.

Friday, July 23 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.



Expo hours:

Thursday, July 22 5 - 9 p.m.

Friday, July 23 9 a.m. - 8 p.m.



