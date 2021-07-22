Advertisement

Bix 7: The starting line, course details and finish line

By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 1:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Quad-City Times Bix 7 race begins on Saturday, July 24 in Davenport, Iowa.

The race will begin at 8 a.m. for Quick Bix and Bix 7 participants in place by 7:45 a.m. The course’s starting map, which you can find below, shows you can enter the staging area only from River Drive, 2nd Street or 3rd Street.

The course itself will have the race starting at the intersection of Brady & 4th streets and goes up Brady Street Hill, turns right onto Bix (Kirkwood Boulevard), turns up Jersey Ridge Road, turn right onto Middle Road, turn right onto McClellan Boulevard to a turnaround at River Drive.

“The course follows back the same way, turns left onto 3rd street to the finish line,” officials said on the Quad City Times Bix 7 website. “Splits will be given at all mile markers. There will be a timing mat at the “halfway” point on the course to record a mid-way split. Water will be available on the course. Run on the right side of the street, with traffic.”

Officials announced the Prairie Farms Quick Bix will begin on Brady Street, along with the Bix 7 runners, will turn right onto 15th Street, turn right onto Perry Street, turn left onto 4th Street to continue to the finish line.

“This is a challenging race course,” officials said. “If at any time you feel any danger signals of hypothermia (dizziness, dry skin, and cessation of sweating, nausea, cramps, goose bumps or incoherent thought or speech), flag for medical assistance and get into the shade.”

Finish Line:

  • Unofficial times will be displayed as you cross the finish line and complete results will appear Sunday in the Quad-City Times.
  • Due to a large number of runners, Bix officials say they “must keep participants moving rapidly through the finishing area.”
    • Do not stop at the finish line
    • Proceed through the finishing area
    • Then follow the path to the Quad-City Times Bix 7 Walmart’s Post-Race party.

Additional Course Information:

  • Bix 7:
    • Starts on Brady Street, turns right onto Kirkwood Boulevard, turns up Jersey Ridge Road, turns right onto Middle Road, turns right onto McClellan Boulevard to at turnaround at River Drive. The course then follows back the same way,t urns left onto 3rd Street to the finish line.
  • QuickBix:
    • Starts on Brady Street (with Bix 7 runners), turns right onto 15th Street, turns right onto Perry Street, turns left onto 4th Street to the finish line.
  • How steep is Brady Street Hill?
    • The hill is about a 7 to 9 percent grade, or 4 to 5 degrees, for around one-third of a mile.

