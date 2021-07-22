Advertisement

Cedar Rapids police ID girl found dead in car with gunshot

(KCRG)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 7:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) - Police have identified a teenage girl found dead behind the wheel of a crashed vehicle in Cedar Rapids and suffering from a gunshot wound.

Cedar Rapids police said Wednesday in a news release that the victim was 15-year-old Tyliyah Whitis of Peoria, Illinois. Investigators say the car crashed just before 6: 30 a.m. Tuesday at Hawthorne Hill Apartments with the girl inside the vehicle.

Police say they had not yet received Whitis’ cause of death from autopsy results, but say the girl had been shot before she died. Police say the vehicle she was driving was registered to a family member hers. No arrests have been announced in the case.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say on Monday just before 7:30 p.m., they were called to the 1000 block of West River...
Police: Woman fatally hit by vehicle in Davenport
“On July 20, 2021, Mayor Peter Schwartzman, the Galesburg City Council and Administration...
Galesburg city council member resigns amid calls for her resignation
City officials say the overflow is the result of a blockage combined with pipe failure. A...
Sanitary sewer overflow discovered in Davenport; city advises to avoid portion of Walnut Creek
Police have an area near Augustana College blocked off in Rock Island. Our TV6 crew at the...
Police have portion of 30th Street blocked off in Rock Island
Police believe the 12-year-old's death was the result of a TikTok challenge gone wrong. The...
Okla. boy, 12, dies attempting TikTok challenge, police say

Latest News

Hot weekend
Hazy and warm today
The Quad Cities Marathon training events are taking place at Rock Valley Physical Therapy...
TBK Bank Quad Cities Marathon begins training events at Rock Valley Physical Therapy
Yard sign in opposition of the Cottages at McClellan Heights project.
Bettendorf Planning and Zoning Commission recommends housing development despite community opposition
Davenport, Bettendorf, Scott County move forward with youth assessment program
Davenport, Bettendorf, Scott County move forward with youth assessment program to prevent juvenile crime