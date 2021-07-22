Former Congresswoman Finkenauer announces run for Sen. Chuck Grassley’s senate seat

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Former 1st District Congresswoman Abby Finkenauer announced on Thursday she’s running for Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley’s senate seat.

A report in May said she was preparing for a run for U.S. Senate, but Finkenauer has now made it official.

In a tweet, Finkenauer said, “I’m Abby Finkenauer, and I’m running for U.S. Senate because Iowa - and our Democracy - are worth fighting for. After 46 years in DC, Chuck Grassley has lost touch with both.”

Grassley, 87, was first elected to the Senate in 1980 and has been reelected six times (the last being in 2016). Grassley says he has not decided if he will seek reelection in 2022.

During the January 6th U.S. Capitol riot, in a series of tweets, Finkenauer blamed republicans-specifically calling out Grassley and Joni Ernst-for the rioting and chaos that occurred.

Finkenauer lost her congressional seat to Republican Ashley Hinson in the 2020 election.

An advisor to the Grassley Committee released the following statement after the announcement:

“Ex-Rep. Finkenauer is too radical for Iowa, which is why Iowans fired her just last year, giving her the distinction as the first member of Congress from Iowa to lose re-election after just one term in more than fifty years. If you know Nancy Pelosi, you know Abby Finkenauer because she voted with Pelosi 93% of the time. Finkenauer wants Washington to control Iowans’ lives with more taxes, regulation and big government. Finkenauer is out of touch and out of office.”

Republican State Senator Jim Carlin, from Sioux City and Dave Muhlbauer-a Democrat, farmer and former county supervisor- have both announced they’re running for Grassley’s seat.

