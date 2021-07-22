Advertisement

Genesis hosting 3rd annual school supply drive

By Claire Crippen
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

The new school year is upon us and Genesis Health System is gathering school supplies for students in the area with their 3rd annual event, Pack the Bus. Due to COVID, the past year has been a financial struggle for some families with the average amount spent on school supplies being $110 per student. Genesis wants to help in every way they can including Title Sponsor, Shirley Gusta from Genesis explains as she shows what items the supply drive would love to receive and need!

Shirley shares that there is a need for NEW items. Lightly used items or worn supplies are not accepted, as these families need the supplies in the condition they would be in going to a store and purchasing them. Supplies will be collected on three days- August 2nd - 5th from 7:30 A.M. and 3:45 P.M. at different locations each day.

August 2nd - Genesis Medical Center, East Rusholme Street, Davenport, in the parking lot between the Heart Institute and Edgerton building

August 3rd - Genesis Medical Center, West Central Park, Davenport, on the north side/West Central Park Avenue parking lot

August 4th - Genesis Medical Center, Silvis, in the corner of the Main Parking Lot

August 5th - North Scott Foods, Eldridge

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say on Monday just before 7:30 p.m., they were called to the 1000 block of West River...
Police: Woman fatally hit by vehicle in Davenport
“On July 20, 2021, Mayor Peter Schwartzman, the Galesburg City Council and Administration...
Galesburg city council member resigns amid calls for her resignation
City officials say the overflow is the result of a blockage combined with pipe failure. A...
Sanitary sewer overflow discovered in Davenport; city advises to avoid portion of Walnut Creek
Police have an area near Augustana College blocked off in Rock Island. Our TV6 crew at the...
Police have portion of 30th Street blocked off in Rock Island
Police believe the 12-year-old's death was the result of a TikTok challenge gone wrong. The...
Okla. boy, 12, dies attempting TikTok challenge, police say

Latest News

Bix block parties
New celebrations for Bix
Now a new bill introduced in Illinois could help with the healing process by providing three...
New legislation could offer financial support to women experiencing a miscarriage
Party in the park
Party in the Park through September
Heights of the Era
The Heights of the Era this weekend