Genesis hosting 3rd annual school supply drive

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

The new school year is upon us and Genesis Health System is gathering school supplies for students in the area with their 3rd annual event, Pack the Bus. Due to COVID, the past year has been a financial struggle for some families with the average amount spent on school supplies being $110 per student. Genesis wants to help in every way they can including Title Sponsor, Shirley Gusta from Genesis explains as she shows what items the supply drive would love to receive and need!

Shirley shares that there is a need for NEW items. Lightly used items or worn supplies are not accepted, as these families need the supplies in the condition they would be in going to a store and purchasing them. Supplies will be collected on three days- August 2nd - 5th from 7:30 A.M. and 3:45 P.M. at different locations each day.

August 2nd - Genesis Medical Center, East Rusholme Street, Davenport, in the parking lot between the Heart Institute and Edgerton building

August 3rd - Genesis Medical Center, West Central Park, Davenport, on the north side/West Central Park Avenue parking lot

August 4th - Genesis Medical Center, Silvis, in the corner of the Main Parking Lot

August 5th - North Scott Foods, Eldridge

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.