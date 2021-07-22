Advertisement

Genesis Pediatric group helps train kids with all abilities for Junior Bix

By Montse Ricossa
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 10:45 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - About a dozen kids with Genesis Outpatient Pediatric Therapy (GOPEDS) trained for the Junior Bix Race on Wednesday. The run allowed kids, especially those with disabilities, to participate in a community event.

Katie Powers, Physical Therapist for Genesis says they’ve been doing this event for at least 13 years. The run helps families who like to run the Bix get their kids involved, no matter their abilities. “Having a child with a disability can oftentimes be a barrier. They’re invited and always welcome and celebrated to be there, it can be overwhelming. To have a practice round and get your feet wet with it and know what to expect makes a big difference,” says Powers.

For seven-and-a-half-year-old Jackson, being in the run is a reminder he’s a regular kid and won’t let his cerebral palsy stop him. His Dad Kyle Kuboushek says, “sometimes it’s tougher because sometimes his abilities don’t always let him keep up with his peers.” But seeing his smile out on the course, having a blast, and being excited is “what it’s about.”

Junior Bix is this Friday for kids five to twelve years old. There’s a special running lane for those with disabilities with accommodations that can be made.

