Iowa domains restored after brief morning outage Thursday

Iowa (KWQC) - Domains in Iowa have been restored according to state officials.

Shortly before 12 p.m. on Thursday, state officials announced the state’s domains were down.

“At approximately 10:50 AM, iowa.gov, state.ia.us, and iowadnr.gov domains became unavailable,” officials announced.

This came around the time that a widespread outage affected multiple websites, including KWQC TV6′s.

According to the Downdetector website, hosting services like Amazon Web Services and content delivery network Akamai are reporting outages.

At approximately 11:40 a.m., state officials in Iowa announced their domains were back up and operational.

“This outage impacted several commercial sites as well,” officials said. “Iowa domains were always secure during this outage. Sites were unavailable, but security was not breached at any time.”

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.