Local artist goes global

NEW LONDON, Iowa (KWQC) -

Chuck McClenning’s original designs are catching huge attention and are now being mass produced. Being sold to stores all over the United States and some overseas, this New London, Iowa artist is now an Independent Licensed Designer for a company in Ohio.

Many of his designs are geared towards holiday decorations and displays, and he finds a way to have each one be unique. Through Facebook, Chuck was able to find other designers that directed him to ESC in Ohio where he sent his portfolio & they fell instantly in love with his work. Since, his business has been booming and he hopes to continue making creative, unique art pieces for others.

To contact Chuck: TheChasmacianCrafter.com OR ESCandCompany.com

The Chasmacian Crafter // 136 W Main St, New London, IA 52645

