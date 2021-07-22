Advertisement

Luke Combs pays for funeral expenses of men who died at music festival

Luke Combs performs "Cold as You" at the CMT Music Awards on May 13, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn....
Luke Combs performs "Cold as You" at the CMT Music Awards on May 13, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. The awards show airs on June 9 with both live and prerecorded segments.(Source: AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
By Jake Draugelis and Ed Payne
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROOKLYN, Mich. (WILX/Gray News) - Country music star Luke Combs paid for the funeral expenses for three men who died at the Faster Horses Festival at Michigan International Speedway this month, WILX-TV reported.

Dawson Brown, Kole Sova and Richie Mays Jr. were in a trailer at a campground near the concert when they suffered carbon monoxide poisoning. Two others who were in the trailer survived the incident.

A publicist for Combs confirmed that he paid for the funerals, but said the musician didn’t wish to provide a comment on the matter.

Combs was one of the headliners playing at the concert last weekend.

Copyright 2021 WILX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say on Monday just before 7:30 p.m., they were called to the 1000 block of West River...
Police: Woman fatally hit by vehicle in Davenport
“On July 20, 2021, Mayor Peter Schwartzman, the Galesburg City Council and Administration...
Galesburg city council member resigns amid calls for her resignation
City officials say the overflow is the result of a blockage combined with pipe failure. A...
Sanitary sewer overflow discovered in Davenport; city advises to avoid portion of Walnut Creek
Police have an area near Augustana College blocked off in Rock Island. Our TV6 crew at the...
Police have portion of 30th Street blocked off in Rock Island
Police believe the 12-year-old's death was the result of a TikTok challenge gone wrong. The...
Okla. boy, 12, dies attempting TikTok challenge, police say

Latest News

How to watch TV6 Bix 7 Race coverage
LIVE: Brady Street Sprints begins Thursday evening
A stage wall collapses one day before a major music festival in Miami.
Giant video screen collapses ahead of music festival in South Florida
FILE - This Feb 23, 2019, file photo shows the inside of a computer. The Biden administration...
Ransomware victim Kaseya gets master key to unlock networks
Quad City car theft numbers higher than last year
Quad City car theft numbers higher than last year