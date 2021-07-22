New celebrations for Bix

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Bix Block Parties will be held in Downtown Davenport during the annual Bix Weekend. Around 30 downtown businesses are teaming together to have five different block parties beginning on Friday!

Putting a new spin on a new year, Jason Gilliland shares what is happening this weekend and recommends to park in the ramps located throughout downtown which will be free this weekend.

Party on Pershing

· Friday, July 23; starting at 5 p.m.

· Saturday, July 24; all-day starting at 9 a.m.

· On Pershing Avenue, south of 2nd Street and the adjacent parking lot.

· Festivities include a full schedule of live music and DJ music as well as food trucks.

· Produced by Front Street Brewery, Crafted QC, Bootleg Hill Honey Meads, Barrel House, Stompbox Brewing, Theo & Co., Backwater CrossFit, Chocolate Manor, Cookies & Dreams, Radisson Quad City Plaza, Artisan Grain, The Drawing Room and The Gentlemen’s Barber.

3rd Street Bix Bash Music Festival

· Friday, July 23; music starts at 6 p.m.

· Saturday, July 24; music starts at 4:30 p.m.

· Located on 3rd Street between Ripley and Harrison streets.

· The party includes a full schedule of live music and DJ music.

· Produced by Mac’s Tavern, Carriage Haus, Daiquiri Factory and Kilkenny’s Pub

Bix Fest

· Friday, July 23, evening.

· Saturday, July 24, all-day.

· Located on 3rd Street between Main & Brady streets.

· Festivities include outdoor games and entertainment.

· Produced by The Office, Boozie’s Bar & Grille and Analog Arcade Bar.

Bad*ss Bix Bash

· Saturday, July 24; starting after the race.

· Located in 3rd Street parking lot between Iowa and LeClaire streets.

· Festivities include: a bike raffle; live music; lawn games; food trucks and local business giveaways.

· Produced by Endless Brews, Oh So Sweet by Tiphanie, Lopiez, Trek Bike Store, Smash food truck and Artisan Grain Distillery.

Bixest Baddest Block Party

· Saturday, July 24; starting after the race.

· Located in Rubys parking lot on 3rd Street.

· Activities include outside food, outdoor bar, lawn games and bags tournament.

· Produced by Y&J Properties, Rubys and Java Java Café.

