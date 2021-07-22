Advertisement

Party in the Park through September

By Claire Crippen
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 10:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

The City of Davenport is hosting “Party in the Park” on Thursday evenings through September. From 5:30-7:30 P.M., there will be food, entertainment, and fun for the kids with an opportunity to learn more about neighbors in the community and talk face-to-face with city staff and council about issues and opportunities across Davenport.

Matt Dohrman, 5th Ward Alderman, shares what the event brings to the community! He believes that one of the best things you can do for the community is knowing your neighbors.

July 22Garfield Park // 1224 E 29th Street
July 29Glen Armil Park // 2355 Lillie Avenue
August 12Van Buren Park // 205 S Elmwood Avenue
August 19Northwest Park // 3040 N Division Street
September 16Goose Creek Park // 6000 Scott Street
September 23Jungle Park // 3250 Western Ave

