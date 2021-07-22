Party in the Park through September

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

The City of Davenport is hosting “Party in the Park” on Thursday evenings through September. From 5:30-7:30 P.M., there will be food, entertainment, and fun for the kids with an opportunity to learn more about neighbors in the community and talk face-to-face with city staff and council about issues and opportunities across Davenport.

Matt Dohrman, 5th Ward Alderman, shares what the event brings to the community! He believes that one of the best things you can do for the community is knowing your neighbors.

July 22 Garfield Park // 1224 E 29th Street July 29 Glen Armil Park // 2355 Lillie Avenue August 12 Van Buren Park // 205 S Elmwood Avenue August 19 Northwest Park // 3040 N Division Street September 16 Goose Creek Park // 6000 Scott Street September 23 Jungle Park // 3250 Western Ave

