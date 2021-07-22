TBK Bank Quad Cities Marathon begins training events at Rock Valley Physical Therapy

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The TBK Bank Quad Cities Marathon is holding training events at different Rock Valley Physical Therapy locations leading up to the event on September 25th and 26th. Physical therapists will provide expert tips and techniques to runners and walkers before going on a training run with them. The dates and locations for the training events are listed below and you can view more information by clicking here.

1st Leg - 6.8 mi - July 21st | 3800 Avenue of the Cities, Suite #107, Moline, IL



2nd Leg - 5.3 mi - Aug 4th | 1700 N Division St, Suite 200, Davenport, IA 52722



3rd Leg - 6.5 mi - Aug 18th | 510 Valley View Drive, Moline, IL 61265



4th Leg - 3.1 mi - Sept 1st | 2300 53rd Ave, Bettendorf, IA 52722



Last Leg - 4.6 mi - Sept 15th | 6101 Northwest Blvd, Davenport, IA 52806



