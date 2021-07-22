Advertisement

TBK Bank Quad Cities Marathon begins training events at Rock Valley Physical Therapy

By Joey Donia
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 12:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The TBK Bank Quad Cities Marathon is holding training events at different Rock Valley Physical Therapy locations leading up to the event on September 25th and 26th. Physical therapists will provide expert tips and techniques to runners and walkers before going on a training run with them. The dates and locations for the training events are listed below and you can view more information by clicking here.

  • 1st Leg - 6.8 mi - July 21st | 3800 Avenue of the Cities, Suite #107, Moline, IL
  • 2nd Leg - 5.3 mi - Aug 4th | 1700 N Division St, Suite 200, Davenport, IA 52722
  • 3rd Leg - 6.5 mi - Aug 18th | 510 Valley View Drive, Moline, IL 61265
  • 4th Leg - 3.1 mi - Sept 1st | 2300 53rd Ave, Bettendorf, IA 52722
  • Last Leg - 4.6 mi - Sept 15th | 6101 Northwest Blvd, Davenport, IA 52806

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say on Monday just before 7:30 p.m., they were called to the 1000 block of West River...
Police: Woman fatally hit by vehicle in Davenport
“On July 20, 2021, Mayor Peter Schwartzman, the Galesburg City Council and Administration...
Galesburg city council member resigns amid calls for her resignation
Police have an area near Augustana College blocked off in Rock Island. Our TV6 crew at the...
Police have portion of 30th Street blocked off in Rock Island
City officials say the overflow is the result of a blockage combined with pipe failure. A...
Sanitary sewer overflow discovered in Davenport; city advises to avoid portion of Walnut Creek
Police in Moline need help from the public when it comes to identifying a wanted suspect. ...
Moline police hoping to identify suspect after Tide Pods, dog food, stolen from HyVee

Latest News

Watch all of the highlights from Wednesday's State Softball and Substate Baseball action
High School Sports: July 21st
Sandra Wilkins smiles after unveiling the bust of her uncle Duke Slater at the Pro Football...
AP sources: Iowa plans to name football field for Slater
pv win
High School state softball highlights & reaction 7/21
winner
Camanche heads to state for the first time since 1996