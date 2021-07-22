Advertisement

‘We’re back on the road!’ Rolling Stones relaunch U.S. tour

FILE - In this Aug. 22, 2019 file photo, Mick Jagger, center, performs with his Rolling Stones...
FILE - In this Aug. 22, 2019 file photo, Mick Jagger, center, performs with his Rolling Stones bandmates, from left, Ron Wood, Charlie Watts and Keith Richards during their concert at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif.(Chris Pizzello | Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 7:36 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Time is finally on their side.

The Rolling Stones announced on Thursday the relaunch of their U.S. “No Filter” tour, which had been derailed by the pandemic, beginning in St. Louis on Sept. 26.

“I’m so excited to get back on the stage again and want to thank everyone for their patience,” frontman Mick Jagger said in a statement. “See you soon!”

Added Keith Richards: “We’re back on the road! See you there!”

The 2021 No Filter tour begins Sept. 26 at The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis, followed by rescheduled stops in Charlotte, Pittsburgh, Nashville, Minneapolis, Tampa, Dallas, Atlanta, Detroit and Austin. The band has also added three new dates, including the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival — their first time playing there — on Oct. 13, Los Angeles on Oct. 17 at SoFi Stadium, and Las Vegas on Nov. 6 at Allegiant Stadium.

Tickets will go on sale July 30 for the new shows. The statement added that previously scheduled dates for Vancouver, Louisville, Cleveland and Buffalo could not be rescheduled; ticketholders will be contacted by Ticketmaster. All previously purchased tickets will be honored at the rescheduled performances. Further information is available on www.rollingstones.com.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say on Monday just before 7:30 p.m., they were called to the 1000 block of West River...
Police: Woman fatally hit by vehicle in Davenport
“On July 20, 2021, Mayor Peter Schwartzman, the Galesburg City Council and Administration...
Galesburg city council member resigns amid calls for her resignation
City officials say the overflow is the result of a blockage combined with pipe failure. A...
Sanitary sewer overflow discovered in Davenport; city advises to avoid portion of Walnut Creek
Police have an area near Augustana College blocked off in Rock Island. Our TV6 crew at the...
Police have portion of 30th Street blocked off in Rock Island
Police believe the 12-year-old's death was the result of a TikTok challenge gone wrong. The...
Okla. boy, 12, dies attempting TikTok challenge, police say

Latest News

FILE - This combo of booking photos provided by the Glynn County Detention Center shows, from...
Men accused in Arbery’s death to get jury selection hearing
Cedar Rapids police ID girl found dead in car with gunshot
This photo provided by the Oregon Department of Forestry shows a firefighting tanker making a...
Western wildfires: California blaze crosses into Nevada
FILE - In this Monday, May 24, 2021 file photo, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director general of...
China rebuffs WHO’s terms for further COVID-19 origins study