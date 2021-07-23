Advertisement

Engineer: Avenue next to collapsed Florida condo could fail

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 7:06 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) — An engineer hired to help figure out why a South Florida condominium collapsed last month is warning officials that it still might not be safe enough to reopen the avenue out front.

Structural engineer Allyn Kilsheimer warned officials in a letter on Thursday that Collins Avenue could crumble.

All that remains of the Champlain building are the walls of the underground parking garage around a hollowed-out foundation.

Kilsheimer says that traffic could cause the nearby wall to fail and parts of the street to collapse. Miami-Dade officials say they’ll shore up the walls before fully opening the main thoroughfare for beachfront cities.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cedar Rapids police ID girl found dead in car with gunshot
According to the Downdetector website, hosting services like Amazon Web Services and content...
Major websites knocked offline
Hours after his high school graduation, 17-year-old Alonzo Polk drowned at a pool party when he...
Mass. couple charged in teen’s drowning death at graduation pool party
Yard sign in opposition of the Cottages at McClellan Heights project.
Bettendorf Planning and Zoning Commission recommends housing development despite community opposition
Former 1st District Congresswoman Abby Finkenauer announced on Thursday she’s running for Iowa...
Former Congresswoman Finkenauer announces run for Sen. Chuck Grassley’s senate seat

Latest News

Japan spent billions to prepare for the Summer Games. Then came the pandemic, forcing them to...
Olympics: View of Tokyo venues from the sky
Heat indices near 100°
First Alert Day Saturday 7/24/21 for excessive heat and humidity
First Alert Day Saturday
President Joe Biden says his COVID response team is determining whether new mask...
COVID: White House considers mask recommendations