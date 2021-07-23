First Alert Day Saturday 7/24/21 for excessive heat and humidity

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A First Alert Day will be in effect from noon-7pm on Saturday for very hot and humid conditions. High temps will be well into the 90s under sunny skies and very humid conditions. It will feel well over 100º for the first time this summer. With lots of outdoor activities this weekend it will be imperative to find shade, drink plenty of fluids or just find air condition when possible. There are signs pointing towards less humid conditions on Sunday, but there is no sign of cooler temps so it is possible that another First Alert Day could be issued for Sunday. Stay cool and stay tuned for additional updates.

