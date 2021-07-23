Advertisement

Heat indices will be over 100º on Saturday

By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 3:32 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, IA/IL- Heat and humidity continue to build as we get into the weekend. Highs today will reach the upper 80s and low 90s while feeling like the mid 90s. Saturday looks to feel the warmest this weekend. For that reason we have issued a First Alert Day from noon to 7PM Saturday for dangerous heat and humidity. It will feel like 100º for the first time this year and with so many outdoor activities it will be imperative to find shade and drink plenty of fluids. Signs are pointing towards a less humid air mass, but highs will still be in the mid 90s. The heat shows no signs of slowing down as highs will remain in the 90s next week.

TODAY: Hazy. High: 90º Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Hazy. Low: 73º Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny. High: 93º.

