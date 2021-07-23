The Heights of the Era event tomorrow

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

A full day of live 20′s-style jazz music featuring great bands from all around the country is happening this weekend. The Heights of the Era festival is a free community event with food provided! This festival will be happening on Bix race Saturday, in lieu of bringing jazz back to Bix weekend.

Michelle Solis-Russell invites everyone to join Russel Construction, Blackhawk Bank & Trust and several other corporate sponsors on Saturday July 24th beginning at 8 A.M at the racecourse turnaround stage, and continuing onto the main stage on Lindsey Park Lawn from 9:50 A.M. -10:30 P.M. Games such as croquet, hula hooping, bags, badminton nets, and more will be ready for anyone to use and play with!

The event is BYO everything - Bring your own: lawn chair, lawn blanket, beverage (beer, wine, water, juice, etc.), and pack your favorite foods! If you don’t want to pack food, there will be a variety of food available for purchase as well.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.