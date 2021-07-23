Advertisement

Illinois reporting nearly 8,000 COVID-19 cases this past week

Illinois Department of Health website shows a graph of daily COVID-19 cases.
Illinois Department of Health website shows a graph of daily COVID-19 cases.(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 2:40 PM CDT
SPRINGFIELD, Iowa (KWQC) - It appears cases of COVID-19 are going up in Illinois. the Illinois Department of Public Health announced 7,983 new cases over the past week, with larger spikes the past two days. In addition, there have been 47 more deaths since reporting last Friday, July 16, 2021.

As of last night, 670 residents were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 135 patients were in the ICU and 44 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from July 16-22, 2021 is 3.5%.

More than 73% of Illinois adults have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and more than 58% of Illinois adults are fully vaccinated, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Additional information and COVID-19 data can be found at http://www.dph.illinois.gov/covid19. and http://www.dph.illinois.gov/statewidemetrics

