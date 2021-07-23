Advertisement

Iowa man with guns at Chicago hotel ‘didn’t mean to startle’

Keegan Casteel
Keegan Casteel
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHICAGO (AP) - An Iowa man arrested by Chicago police for having guns and ammunition in his hotel room overlooking a Lake Michigan beach told responding officers he “didn’t mean to startle anyone” and simply forgot to remove the firearms from a bag while packing for a trip to the city.

Police video released Thursday shows 32-year-old Keegan Casteel telling officers he forgot to remove all the firearms from his gun range bag because he packed in a rush before he left for Chicago.

Casteel’s attorney says he was in Chicago during the July Fourth holiday weekend to propose to his girlfriend.

The Ankeny, Iowa, man proposed after he was released.

