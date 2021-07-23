Advertisement

Pritzker expands telehealth access across state

By Marci Clark
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ILLINOIS (KWQC) - On Thursday, Illinois Governor Pritzker signed bill 3309 into law, increasing access to virtual healthcare appointments across the state.

“We are taking great strides today and everyday to make sure where you live no longer impacts how long you live,” said Pritzker.

In March 2020, Pritzker signed an order requiring insurance companies to reimburse providers for virtual visits at the same rate as traditional appointments. The bill signed this week extends payment parity for telehealth through 2027.

“This bill will ensure Illinoisans covered under commercial health plans have access to high quality virtual healthcare long after the pandemic ends,” said A.J. Wilhelmi, President & CEO of the Illinois Health and Hospital Association.

The law also prevents insurers from requiring patients to provide a reason for a virtual appointment over an in-person visit.

“Now appointments will be more efficient because they can access it when in-person is not needed,” said Illinois State Senator Napoleon Harris.

The new legislation is effective immediately.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cedar Rapids police ID girl found dead in car with gunshot
According to the Downdetector website, hosting services like Amazon Web Services and content...
Major websites knocked offline
The small birds are known to be incredibly territorial along marshy areas, oftentimes...
Red-winged black birds ‘dive-bomb’ runners, walkers
Hours after his high school graduation, 17-year-old Alonzo Polk drowned at a pool party when he...
Mass. couple charged in teen’s drowning death at graduation pool party
The Guardians fastball logo, inspired by the helmets worn by the Guardians of Traffic on the...
Cleveland’s baseball team goes from Indians to Guardians

Latest News

Pritzker expands access to telehealth
Pritzker expands telehealth access across Illinois
Elliot is being charged in the stabbing of a man in Muscatine on January 25th.
Suspect in January Muscatine stabbing arrested, charged with Attempted Murder
Illinois Department of Health website shows a graph of daily COVID-19 cases.
Illinois reporting nearly 8,000 COVID-19 cases this past week
Heat indices near 100°
First Alert Day Saturday following Bix 7 race for excessive heat and humidity