Pritzker expands telehealth access across state

ILLINOIS (KWQC) - On Thursday, Illinois Governor Pritzker signed bill 3309 into law, increasing access to virtual healthcare appointments across the state.

“We are taking great strides today and everyday to make sure where you live no longer impacts how long you live,” said Pritzker.

In March 2020, Pritzker signed an order requiring insurance companies to reimburse providers for virtual visits at the same rate as traditional appointments. The bill signed this week extends payment parity for telehealth through 2027.

“This bill will ensure Illinoisans covered under commercial health plans have access to high quality virtual healthcare long after the pandemic ends,” said A.J. Wilhelmi, President & CEO of the Illinois Health and Hospital Association.

The law also prevents insurers from requiring patients to provide a reason for a virtual appointment over an in-person visit.

“Now appointments will be more efficient because they can access it when in-person is not needed,” said Illinois State Senator Napoleon Harris.

The new legislation is effective immediately.

