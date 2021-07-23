Red-winged black birds ‘dive-bomb’ runners, walkers

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - If you’ve been training for the Bix along the riverfront or been there for any reason, you may have spotted red-winged blackbirds swoop down at unsuspecting pedestrians.

The small birds are known to be incredibly territorial along marshy areas, oftentimes dive-bombing animals or humans that get too close to their nests.

“They’re such a small bird with such a great big ego!” says Jody Millar, president of the Quad City Audubon Society. She says the birds are easily recognizable by the bright red stripe on their black wing.

The birds are a known nightmare among runners, including Hannah Durbin who was attacked on a group run while training for the Bix this week. “It got me right in the back of my head under my ponytail. I didn’t have a fighting chance. You can usually see them coming at you,” she says.

Other runners know exactly when and where they’ll see the red-winged blackbirds, and still have a difficult time avoiding them. “I stand off with this one bird every single day, I point at the bird, and some day he flies away, other times he attacks me,” says Mehgin Lawrence. She sees the aggressive bird on her favorite trail daily and sometimes she runs with her arms in a helicopter motion, which can keep them away for a while.

One of the scariest moments is when you see the shadow of the bird as you run away, says Michelle Burken, Training Program Coordinator for Fleet Feet. “It’s just like an Alfred Hitchcock movie. You can try to move your hands around and shoo away,” she adds. Once you get out of the bird’s territory though, you should be safe.

If you see one red-winged blackbird, it’s likely there’s more in the area. Millar says the birds tend to nest in groups for protection, then they chirp to other birds to alert them of predators.

“Know what’s going on. They’re pretty prominent. They like to display themselves so you could be aware they’re sitting out there before you actually enter close to them. It’d be a fairly simple thing to watch or run around them,” says Millar.

Runners recommend wearing a hat or even a helmet to help keep you protected.

Some good news: their nesting season is almost over! It’s typically from May to the end of July, so the problem should get better very quickly.

